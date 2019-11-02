Bigg Boss 13 Written Update November 1, 2019: Paras Chhabra Declared The Most 'Dual-Faced' Person By Inmates

Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra in a still from the show. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13began with a fight of sort between Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz. The reason? Mahira pointed out that there was a little dirt near the washroom area. Asim, who is in charge of cleaning that area, got furious. Rashami Dasai intervened in the situation and agreed with Mahira. Asim requested Rashami to stay out of the matter and got extremely angry. Later, Paras Chhabra started mocking Asim along with Rashami.

In another segment of the show, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to rank themselves on the basis of certain attributes. The first ranking was to be done on the basis of which contestant is the most dual-faced, The most dual faced-contestant had to stand on the first spot and the least one had to occupy the ninth spot. Interestingly, the entire drill was being watched by this season's wild card contestants - Shefali Jariwala, Tehseen Poonawalla and Khesari Lal Yadav, who had to give a revised ranking.

According to the revised rankings, which were given out by the wild card contestants, Paras Chhabra was picked as the most dual-faced person, while Asim Riaz was picked as the least dual-faced inmate. Aarti occupied the fifth spot, Siddharth Shukla occupied the eighth spot and Rashami Desai was given the third spot. Shefali Bagga was given the second spot.

In tomorrow's episode, Shefali Jariwala, Tehseen Poonawalla and Khesari Lal Yadav will interact with the show's host Salman Khan like the rest of the housemates.

