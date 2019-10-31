Bigg Boss 13 Written Update October 30, 2019: Sidharth Shukla Snubbed During Home Delivery Task

Bigg Boss 13 Day 32 Update: A still from the show.

Highlights The episode began with Devoleena and Sidharth fighting Nobody volunteered to prepare Sidharth Shukla's food Rashami Desai was in charge of the Home Delivery task

Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 was a rather interesting one. The episode began with Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's fierce exchange of words, when Rashami Desai's Team unanimously decided to send the former to jail. Rashami Desai had loads to complain about Sidharth to Bigg Boss, which she said was her reason behind nominating Sidharth's name for jail. Asim Riaz was also nominated to be sentenced to jail when Bigg Boss asked them to spend the night behind bars until told otherwise.

Meanwhile, Rashami and Aarti Singh attempted to have a conversation about the misunderstandings anf fights they have had in the past but it only got messier. Aarti Singh accused Rashami of starting a rumour about her and Sidharth's alleged affair. Aarti said Rashami and Sidharth were being connected, so apparently Rashami put in Aarti's name, which infuriated Rashami, who eventually broke down while yelling at Aarti.

Then was the time for Big Boss's Home Delivery task, which was a gateway for two contestants to get a direct Ticket To Finale. Three male contestants were sent to three tiny houses built in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house, who were to place orders to the kitchen, which was managed by five chefs. One delivery girl (chosen by the female contestants) was to deliver the orders to each of the male contestants. However, the delivery person had the advantage of refusing the delivery. The male contestant with the highest number of deliveries received would win the Ticket To Finale and would get to pick a female jodidaar to take her directly to the finale.

Paras Chhabra was the first one to place and order, followed by Asim and then Sidharth. Aarti Singh, Sana Khan and Mahira were chosen as the chefs for the first session but everybody appeared reluctant to prepare food for Sidharth Shukla. Devoleena was the delivery girl, who hand-delivered the food to Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. For the next session, Shehnaaz was the delivery girl and she delivered a chicken pizza to vegetarian Paras Chhabra as ordered and even ensured Asim Riaz got his food. Sidharth Shukla was snubbed both times.

Shefali Zariwala, who will soon join Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant, was made to watch the happenings of the task from a secret room. "Why does nobody want to cook for Sidharth Shukla?" she wondered out loud during the end of the episode.

The Home Delivery task will continue on Thursday's episode. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

