Bigg Boss 13 Written Update January 9, 2020: Rashami Desai Tickled The Housemates' Funny Bone

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai in a still from the show.

Highlights The housemates had to perform stand up comedy

Harsh Limbachiyaa mentored the contestants

The housemates had to perform in front of live audience

Tonight's episode of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13 began with a slight change in routine. Contrary to the otherwise aggressive mood of the house, the contestants tried their hand at comedy. A spot for 'Comedy Club' was set up in the garden area. Bigg Boss soon announced the 'Comedy Club' Task , as a part of which the contestants had to prepare a stand-up comedy act based one of their fellow housemates. Sidharth, Madhurima, Rashami, Aarti, and Vishal took up the first leg of the challenge. In the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, the housemates had to perform in front of live audience.

In order to make the task all the more interesting, Bigg Boss introduced Harsh Limbachiyaa as the contestants' mentor for the day. During a segment of the show, Harsh told the contestants that winning this task would give them a big reward. As a part of his training to all the contestants, Harsh had individual sessions with all the contestants, in which he told them to bring out incidents and anecdotes and give them a funny twist.

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi hosted the event. During the task, Rashami Desai addressed Siddharth as a "nice guy," after which Siddharth couldn't control his laughter. Rashami Desai later handed out a box to Shehnaz and asked her to consume it, stating that it was 'full of attention'. Aarti, who happens to be comedian Krushna Abhishek's sister, amused everyone with her amazing comic timing. As a part of the task, Madhurima presented a nok-jhok session with Siddharth Shukla.

