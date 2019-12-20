Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 20, 2019: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla At Loggerheads Again After He Calls Her Asim's Assistant

Bigg Boss 13 Day 83 Update: A still from the house.

The tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 was all about Paras, Shehnaaz and Mahira's love triangle. Asim used his captaincy to bring Shehnaaz closer to Paras. As we have seen in previous episodes, Shehnaaz has always been vocal about her feelings towards Paras and has many times confessed it on the show also. However, the growing fondness between Paras and Mahira is now becoming a problem for her. As a result of her anger, she turned ignorant towards Mahira, who then got furious and started shouting at Paras stating that she is not in the house to take blames about creating a love triangle.

Upset with Sidharth and Paras not keeping her on their priority list for the captaincy task, Shehnaaz got into a fight with them. Bigg Boss announced the jail punishment but this time with a twist. Asim was made the police in the task, and was asked to make 5 new rules that will be mandatory for the housemates to follow. Asim took advantage of the power, which allowed him to give warnings and punishments to the housemates, who breaks the rules.

Announcing his rules, he ordered Paras to stay 15 feet away from Mahira and asked him to spend the day with Shehnaaz. Reacting to this, Mahira shouted at Shehnaaz for unnecessarily blaming her about creating a rift between her and Paras. She then finally accepts her fondness for Paras and announces that she too likes him and said that from now she doesn't want Paras to talk to Shehnaaz anymore.

The task soon takes an ugly turn as Sidharth and Rashami got into an ugly fight. Asim asked Sidharth to be a part of the task since he appears fit and healthy to him. Rashami also expressed her views and said that Sidharth should be made to perform the task too. To this, Sidharth questioned Asim if Rashami is his assistant. Upset Rashami started arguing with Sidharth for calling her assistant. Their fight took an ugly turn but Arhaan got in between them. However, soon Arhaan lost his calm and almost raised his hands at Sidharth.

