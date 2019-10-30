Bigg Boss 13 October 30 Preview: Rashami Desai And Aarti Singh Will Try To Resolve Their Differences

Bigg Boss 13 October 30 Preview: Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai in a still from the show.

Highlights Bigg Boss will welcome the wild card contestants to a secret room Bigg Boss will announce the ticket to finale task Only the male contestants will be participating in the task

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 will be full of unexpected events. Rashami Desai and Aarti Singh will be seen resolving their issues in tonight's episode. Rashami will be surprised on being called by her fellow contestant for a quick chat session, wherein Aarti will try to clear the misunderstandings between them. Aarti will accuse Rashami of leaking rumours about Sidharth Shukla and her to the media, in the past. The heated discussion will then lead to a fight. In another segment of the show, Bigg Boss will ask the housemates to pick two contestants who will spend the night in the jail.

Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13.

The contestants will wake up to the tunes of the song Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha, giving them a hint of what's in store for them. In tonight's episode Bigg Boss will also announce the 'Bigg Boss Home Delivery' task, as a part of which, three boys will be stationed in three small houses built in the garden area. The male contestants will have to give their respective food orders for delivery to the girls. The female contestants, who will be in charge of cooking the food, will decide which contestant will deliver the food. The contestant who will make the maximum deliveries will win this task. The winning contestant will get the ticket to finale and will have the opportunity of picking one girl, who will accompany him to the next level.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

In another segment of the show, Bigg Boss will welcome four wild card contestants - Tehseen Poonawala, Kesari Lal Yadav, Shefali Zariwala and Vikas Pathak to a secret room, wherein they will be monitoring the activities of the other housemates. Shefali Zariwala, who is best-known for featuring in the music video Kanta Laga, will be entering the house entering house post the mid-season finale.

