Bigg Boss 13 October 29 Preview: Karishma Tanna Will Give The Contestants A Golden Chance

Bigg Boss 13, October 29 Preview: Karishma Tanna in a still from the show.

Highlights Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra will do pole dance A surprise eviction will take place tonight The housemates will try to impress Karishma Tanna with their talents

There was tension in the air after Farah Khan acted as the judge in the 'Bigg Boss Adalat' task and prodded the housemates to talk about their problems on Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 13. In tonight's episode, the housemates will receive a special surprise. Former Bigg Boss contestant Karishma Tanna will visit the house in tonight's episode and she will bring a lot of twists and turns (but more on that later). Bigg Boss will announce surprise evictions in tonight's episode during midnight. This week, Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Siddhartha Dey are unsafe. One of these three contestants will be asked to leave the house in tonight's episode.

A still from Bigg Boss 13.

The contestants will wake up to the tunes of the song Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull, giving them a hint of what's in store for them. Karishma Tanna, who was Bigg Boss season 8's finalist, will announce a task, as a part of which she will turn a dictator of the Bigg Boss house. As a part of the task, a mannequin will be dressed like a queen and will have a 'Shahi Haar' on her neck for which Karishma will appoint two guards to protect it. The remaining housemates will be the "praja," who will have to follow Karishma's commands and impress her. They will also have to steal the necklace and the final two contestants, who will manage to remain the guards on the final buzzer will get a chance to pick the luxury groceries from the BB supermarket.

Karishma Tanna in Bigg Boss 13.

During the task, Karishma Tanna will command Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra to do pole dance and entertain the housemates. In another segment of the show, she will be seen ordering the inmates to make a special anthem in order to impress her.

Siddharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13.

Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss will then add a twist and announce the nominations for jail. He will ask the inmates to come up with two names unanimously who they think don't deserve to go to the finale. It will be interesting to see which contestant will be eliminated in tonight's episode and who will be sent to the jail this week.

Watch this space for updates on Bigg Boss 13.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.