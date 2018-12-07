Bigg Boss 12, Day 82, Written Update: Salman Khan Rebukes Surbhi And Rohit For Their Actions

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 12 (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Surbhi took Romil, Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur's names for kaalkothri Salman disagreed to Surbhi's decision of kaalkothri nominations This week double evictions will take place

Saturday came a day earlier in the Bigg Boss house. Yes, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which usually airs on Saturday, premiered on Friday with Salman Khan hosting it. The episode began with Salman reviewing the entire week's incidents and was disappointed with the contestants for their actions, especially with Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti. Before Salman interacted with the contestants, a video of them choosing two members for kaalkothri ki sazaa was aired. In the kalkothri nominations task, each contestant had to take two names. As the contestants finished speaking, Bigg Boss gave an exclusive power Surbhi, the captain of the house, to take three names whom she thought were deserving of the punishment. Surbhi took Romil Chaudhary, Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur's names. Agitated over Surbhi's decision, Sreesanth declared that he'll not go to the kaalkothri.

After this, Salman interacted with the contestants. He rebuked Rohit and Surbhi on their nasty comments towards Sreesanth during the luxury budget task. He also discussed the kalkothri nominations. He disagreed to Surbhi's decision and said that it was an unfair call that she made. Salman also appeared to be miffed with the actions and reactions of the contestants during fights.

Meanwhile, Salman also called out Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth and Surbhi for their inappropriate joke.

This week, double evictions will take place. Megha Dhade, Jasleen, Romil, Deepak and Dipika Kakar have been nominated. The evictions will be announced on Saturday's episode, in which Riteish Deshmukh will also come to promote his film Mauli.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 12.

