Bigg Boss 12, Day 80: Surbhi Rana And Rohit Suchanti Compete For Captaincy

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 12, Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti will be seen competing in the captaincy task titled 'Sangeet Ki Mehfil.' Just like every other week, the battle for this week's captaincy task will also be intense. However, this week, the captain will not only be safe in the coming week's eviction but will also secure a direct entry into the semifinals. As a part of the task, both the contestants will be given their respective stages, titled 'Rohit Sangeet Sabha' and 'Surbhi Sangeet Sabha.' Both the contestants will also have to choose a singer, who will have to impress the other housemates with their performances. Deepak Thakur, who has sang a few songs in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur will be seen supporting his friend Surbhi Rana, while Jasleen Matharu will pair up with Rohit Suchanti.

Captaincy ki position ke liye #BB12 mein rachegi Sangeet Sabha! @imrohitsuchanti ya #SurbhiRana, kaun jeetega iss baar yeh title? Catch the masti tonight at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/MMy1yifmuv — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 6, 2018

TV actor Karanvir Bohra will be the moderator for the task. As a part of the task, with every buzzer, the housemates will have to rush to the stages of the contestants that they wish to support. They will also have to reveal the reason why they are supporting a particular team.

In order to win the task and secure a position in the semifinals, Surbhi Rana, will be seen approaching all the housemates and she will also apologise to them for her rude behavior. It will be interesting to see who the housemates will cast their votes for as both Surbhi and Rohit have often been termed as "rude" and have faught with the housemates on several occasion.

