Bigg Boss 12, Day 66, Written Update: Rohit Suchanti Keeps No Stone Unturned To Win The Luxury Budget Task

Rohit Suchanti with other contestants during the task

The first round of luxury budget task 'Saanp'came to an end on a shocking note yesterday after Rohit Suchanti betrayed his teammates. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss had announced the weekly luxury budget task last night and contestants were divided into two teams - team red and team blue. Red team consisted of Karanvir, Romil, Somi, Deepak and Surbhi while blue had Rohit, Dipika, Sreesanth, Megha and Jasleen. Rohit stranded his team mid-way and joined forces with the red team. This heavily impacted the team consisting of Dipika, Sreesanth, Megha and Jasleen, who today tried all means to win the task. Rohit was kept no stone unturned to help the red team win the luxury budget task.

Members from both the team held on to the lever that would decide which team's member would enter the snake's belly next. Rohit and Deepak used all their strength to overpower Jasleen and Megha. The contestants did not pay any heed to what sanchalak Srishty Rode instructions and continued to play as they liked.

After much hue and cry, red team finally won the task, which upsets Megha and she breaks down. Contestants tried to console her saying that she played really well.

Bigg Boss called everyone in the living room and asked them for names of the contestants they think don't deserve to be a captain. Romil, Karanvir and Somi outed by the housemates as the ones who don't deserve to be the captain. Deepak and Surbhi qualifed for captaincy task.

Meanwhile, Surbhi decides to clarify things with Romil, after they have an argument over the choice of contenders for captaincy. Romil clearly told her that there was no point discussing about bygones since that is not going have any affect now. Romil is also seen discussing with Deepak about the fights Surbhi has with everyone from the 'Happy club'.

