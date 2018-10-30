Bigg Boss 12 Day 44, Written Updates: Shilpa Shinde And Vikas Gupta In The House

Former Bigg Boss contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta

Diwali festivities have started a tad bit early in the Bigg Boss house it seems. To ring in the festivities, Bigg Boss welcomed two former contestants from the previous season - Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta in the house. The duo entered the house not just to give an insight to the contestants about how they are being perceived outside but they are part of the next task - BB Gaon Ki Rangoli Pratiyogita. As a part of the luxury budget task the contestants were divided into two teams - one headed by Shilpa while the other by Vikas. Team Gupta Parivaar consisted of Karanvir, Srishty, Dipika, Shivashish, Megha and Jasleen while Shinde Parivaar included Romil, Somi, Surbhi, Deepak, Urvashi and Sreesanth. As a part of the task, both the teams will have to make rangolis when the buzzer goes off. Each team will try to spoil the other team's rangoli. Vikas and Shilpa were also given the task of moderating BB Gaon Ki Rangoli Pratiyogita.

Gupta Parivaar wins the first round but this clearly this does not go down well with Shilpa, who initially objects to Vikas' decision but later gives in. During the second round, Vikas, Shilpa get into an argument over, who deserves a point in the round but they fail to come to a conclusion. Bigg Boss nulls the round and none of the teams get a point.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta told Jasleen Matharu that Anup Jalota after his eviction from the house told everyone that his relationship with her was limited to the bond of 'guru-shishya'. Jasleen is shocked to know this and later, she is spotted talking to Sreesanth and Shivashish regarding the matter.

It appears that Deepak Thakur has developed a soft corner for Somi Khan. From the hamper sent by Bigg Boss, Deepak saves a chocolate for Somi but she refuses to take it. Deepak also offers her cookies to Somi from the hamper but she rejects that as well.

Sreesanth and Surbhi, who were involved in endless arguments in the past few weeks, sort off reconciled. Surbhi apologises to Sreesanth for probably having said more than what was appropriate.

In tomorrow's episode, we will witness Sreesanth losing his cool once again, this time on Vikas Gupta.

