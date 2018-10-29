Bigg Boss 12, Day 43, Written Update: Ranking System Brings Out The Worst In Contestants

A still from Bigg Boss 12. (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 12 can be described as intense. In the beginning of the episode, Jasleen Matharu could be seen crying as she was missing singer Anup Jalota, who was eliminated in Sunday's episode, though the couple never defined their relationship in the house, they appeared to be close friends. Every Monday calls for nominations and today wasn't an exception. In tonight's anonymous nominations, all the contestants had to nominate one contestant for eviction and had to save one from the same. This week, Megha Dhade, Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Srishty Rode, Jasleen Matharu, Urvashi, Shivashish Mishra and Rohit Suchanti have been nominated. Since Deepak Thakur was this week's captain, he was not only safe from evictions but he also had the power to nominate one of the safe contestants for eviction. Without much ado, Deepak took Sreesanth's name.

In tonight's episode, the housemates woke up to the tunes of the song Apni Toh Jaise Taise Kat Jayegi, giving them a subtle hint of what's in store for them. After the names of the nominated contestants were announced, Bigg Boss asked all the safe contestants to rank the nominated contestants on the basis of their performance in the house. Cricketer S Sreesanth was given the first spot, while TV actors Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakkar were given the second and third spot, respectively. Jasleen, who occupied the fourth spot , wasn't happy with her ranking and said that she considers herself to be number 1. Competition intensified during the task, wild card entrant Rohit, too, wasn't happy about his position.

On a lighter note, Deepak Thakur apologised to Somi Khan for making her uncomfortable and said that he likes her. Somi starting blushing and told Deepak that she likes him too, but only "as a friend." Later, Surbhi Rana, who shares a cordial relationship with both Deepak and Somi, was seen teasing Deepak about the conversation that he had with Somi.

In tomorrow's episode former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde will be visiting the contestants once again.

