Bigg Boss 12, Day 39, Written Updates: Somi Khan Out, Battle For Captaincy Continues Between Megha Dhade And Deepak Thakur

Megha Dhade with Somi Khan (Courtesy BiggBoss)

Highlights Urvashi and Karanvir were supporting Somi in the task Dipika told Sreesanth to sort things out with Karanvir The winner of the captaincy task will be announced tomorrow

Tonight, we witnessed that winning the captaincy task is no easy deal and the aspiring contestants are giving their all to win it. Deepak Thakur, Somi Khan and Megha Dhade were the contenders for the captaincy task and Shivashish was chosen as the moderator. The objective of the captaincy task was to stay inside the make belief train compartment until their task is over but there is a catch. The train is filled with a set of ingredients, which can be used by the contestants to de-board the contenders . Contestants can offer some weird concoction to the contenders made out of the ingredients available on the train and they have to drink it and sustain the entire task. Now, that was surely difficult. Sreeshanth offered a tobacco sauce drink to Somi and she thinks it's because of the ongoing feud between the duo. Urvashi and Karanvir were supporting Somi throughout the task. Rohit makes a wasabi drink for Megha, which she gulps down immediately. She was later offered another shot of wasabi drink and bitter gourd and she starts feeling uneasy after a while.

The housemates have started brewing up some interesting things for the contenders! Will they survive this brutal task? #BB12#BiggBoss12@PanasonicIndiapic.twitter.com/7IpUrgMkyr — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 25, 2018

On the other side, Somi was visibly uncomfortable gulping down the "weird" concoctions. Somi starts vomiting and feeling uneasy when Jasleen and Deepak urge her to give up if she can't stand it anymore. Somi quits the task before anyone else, leaving behind Megha and Deepak in the competition.

Meanwhile, Karanvir appeared to be pretty vexed with what's happening in the house. He opened up in front of Romil and said that people in house are very selfish. He also cleared his differences with Romil saying whatever happened between them was just part of the task. Karanvir also had an intense discussion with Dipika Kakar, who told him that she was disappointed in him and his performance in the task. She added that she wasn't by her side because she was managing the kitchen.

Dipika also tells to Sreesanth and urges him to sort his differences with Karanvir. She also said that Karanvir is extremely disappointed by his behaviour and lack of support in the task.

Tomorrow, the new captain of the Bigg Boss house will be announced, Megha Dhade or Deepak Thakur, who do you think it will be?

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 12.