Bigg Boss 12, Day 16, Written Update: Anup Jalota's Decision Leaves Jasleen Matharu Teary Eyed

Jasleen Matharu with other Bigg Boss contestants (Courtesy BiggBoss)

Highlights Jasleen Matharu breaks down after listening to Anup Jalota's decision Dipika Kakar tries to convince Anup Jalota Deepak Thakur sacrificed his tresses to save his jodidaar

Phew!! That was one interesting episode of Bigg Boss 12, don't you think? Well, most of you will agree. After Jasleen Matharu refused to sacrifice all her clothes and makeup for Anup Jalota in yesterday's task, he announced to the housemates in today's episode that he wants to continue the game without his jodidaar. Jasleen's decision has surely not gone down well with her joddaar and this statement by her partner is proof. Jasleen Matharu breaks down after listening to Anup Jalota's decision and keeps no stone unturned to convince him otherwise. But Anup Jalota was adamant with his decision to continue the game as an individual. He told Jasleen that he is hurt with her "selfish" behavior, hence decided to break all ties. Dipika Kakar comes to Jasleen's rescue but none could change Anup Jalota's decision.

Saba Khan was taken hostage by team singles and Sreesanth was the one negotiating terms on the behalf of his team. Sreesanth asked Somi to destroy her clothes and get a pixie cut, so that she could save her sister. Somi successfully re-negotiates the terms with Sreesanth and is able to win back her sister. Karanvir Bohra will also demand for similar sacrifices to let go Deepak Thakur's jodidaar Urvashi Vani. Like a true partner, he sacrifices his tresses for Urvashi and wins the task.

Things turned rather bitter when Srishty Rode was negotiating deal with Shivashish Mishra. Not being able to take Shivashish's harsh words, Srishty will release his jodidaar Sourabh Mehta. Srishty also breaks down after listening to Shivashish's remark.

