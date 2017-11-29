Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, November 29: Bandgi Kalra Chops Off Hina Khan's Hair

Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra tortured Hina Khan in today's task and chopped off her hair

Updated: November 29, 2017 23:36 IST
Bigg Boss 11: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arshi Khan gave up in five minutes
  2. Bandgi Kalra left no way to torture Hina Khan
  3. Shilpa Shinde's team won the luxury budget task
In today's episode, everybody in the house woke up to Hiten Tejwani's 'sexy' shaved legs (remember yesterday's task?) Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma decided to steal all the trimmers so as to avoid torture by the danavs in today's 'Giants v/s Lilliputs' task. Bandgi Kalra and Shilpa Shinde made plans to torment giants Akash Dadlani and Hina Khan. Hiten asked everyone to return his personal belongings. Hiten, who is often silent, finally lost his cool and yelled: "Mera samaan wapas karo, warna theek nahi hoga." Vikas, Puneesh and Bandagi stood strong by Hiten's side and Hiten lashed out at Luv for touching his personal belongings without his consent. "Aag, paani aur Hiten Tejwani se panga mat lena," Hiten told the gharwale.
 

The first danav was Arshi Khan. Bandgi blackmailed Arshi with scissors. Arshi got scared and got up from the bench in less than five minutes. Next up was giant Akash Dadlani. It was payback time for rapper Akash. He was tortured with wax strips. Puneesh Sharma left no way to torment Akash. Shilpa was out for revenge and rubbed garlic all over Akash's face.
 

Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma, who were the sanchalaks of the task were labelled as 'kaayar' and 'unfair' for helping Akash Dadlani. Akash didn't give up and completed his task.

It was Karma time for Luv Tyagi. Puneesh tried to chop off Luv's hair and hence Luv got physical. Puneesh trimmed Luv's hair and he screamed in anger.
 

Last danav was Hina Khan. Bandgi warned Hina of chopping off her hair and even said that I won't spare you Hina Khan.
 

The luxury budget task got over and because Bandgi spent more time on the bench than Arshi hence their team won the 'Giants and Lilliputs' task.

Who do you think will be the best performer of the task and who will go to kaalkothri this week?

bigg boss 11bigg boss 11 tasksTelevision

