Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, November 29: Bandgi Kalra Chops Off Hina Khan's Hair

Bigg Boss 11 : A still from the show. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss )

Highlights Arshi Khan gave up in five minutes Bandgi Kalra left no way to torture Hina Khan Shilpa Shinde's team won the luxury budget task

.@tentej loses his calm in the #BB11 house! What happened? Catch all the drama now. pic.twitter.com/9Xgav0OT0Q — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 29, 2017

Akash Dadlani seems to be in immense pain, yet he doesn't give up. Catch all the action tonight on #BB11!https://t.co/sWfllia2QXpic.twitter.com/syPJUMvpU4 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 29, 2017

The housemates leave no stone unturned in torturing Luv Tyagi. What's going to happen? Find out on #BB11! pic.twitter.com/waCk8psC6g — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 29, 2017

Puneesh-Bandgi are hell-bent on taking revenge! To what extent will they go? Tune in to find out tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/Jw2kUN9g7V — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 29, 2017