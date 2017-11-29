Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta And Shilpa Shinde To Take Wedding Vows In The House?

Contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta of Bigg Boss 11, who got into a heated argument with each other in front of host Salman Khan on the premiere episode of the show, have now become good friends. Shilpa and Vikas' badalte rishte sent Twitter into a meltdown such that the fans wanted Shilpa and Vikas to marry each other. Well, it seems their wishes will come true soon. It is reported that Shilpa and Vikas will exchange wedding vows as a part of a task given by Bigg Boss. Yes, the duo will take pheras inside the house and the other contestants of the show will feature as Shilpa and Vikas' family members.
Highlights
- Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde will reportedly take wedding vows
- Vikas and Shilpa will get married as part of a task
- Vikas and Shilpa have now become good friends in the house
A source close to contestant Vikas Gupta told Bollywood Life that the creative team of Bigg Boss 11 has planned a task wherein there will be a mock wedding between Shilpa and Vikas. The other housemates will be divided in two teams and they will play the family members of the two. "Now that Vikas and Shilpa are friends, the makers are planning to take full advantage of this, and as a result a task will take place in the month of December where Shilpa and Vikas will exchange the wedding vows while the housemates will pretend to be the family members of the two," Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying. Excited much?
Shilpa's ouster from Babhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, which was produced by Vikas - cropped up in each of their fights. Shilpa accused Vikas of siding with the co-producers who tormented her while Vikas alleged that Shilpa was not a professional. Inside the Bigg Boss' house, Shilpa tortured Vikas and also made him escape the house twice. But later the duo resolved their issues and are now seen as good friends on the show and Twitter loves it.
Here's a sample of the Internet's love for Shilpa and Vikas:
#ShiKas Someone tell them to stop being so damn cute— Goochipoo (@bollywood51595) November 24, 2017
Dil garden garden horaha hain. #BB11#Shilpa#Vikas#VikasGupta#ShilpaShinde#BiggBoss11pic.twitter.com/ncOTtF2VKZ
What a treat for the eyes. Yet another morning dance together #ShiKas These two are just LOVE. BAS. #BB11#BiggBoss11#Vikas#Shilpa#VikasGupta#ShilpaShindepic.twitter.com/eeaRVzaLSY— Goochipoo (@bollywood51595) November 28, 2017
Currently, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and Luv Tyagi are nominated for this week's eviction. Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.