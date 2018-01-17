Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma On Being Trolled About His Sexuality

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma says trolls on his sexual orientation and character do affect him. Priyank was often questioned about his character in TV reality show Bigg Boss 11. Of this, Priyank said, "Trolls on my sexual orientation and character do affect me. Even if I decide to ignore it my loved ones are affected by it which bothers the most more than the trolls," reports news agency IANS. Priyank further added: "I think having an opinion or criticism is fine, but attacking someone's character is not acceptable. As a celebrity, I am open to criticism but there is a huge difference between criticism and insult."
Priyank got evicted in the first week of the show for hitting co-contestant Akash Dadlani. Later, Priyank entered the house as a wild card contestant.
Priyank will address the issue in his upcoming show MTV Troll Police. "I would like to convey this to people who troll celebrities under the pretext of giving a point of view that if you wish to have fun by insulting others, then you need to pay for it," Priyank said.
Priyank had innumerous fights in the house with contestants Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani while Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi were his close friends.
Priyank has earlier participated in TV shows like MTV Splitsvilla and Roadies Rising. Recently, Priyank was spotted at Shah Rukh Khan's house party. He was photographed with Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar.
Several media reports suggested that Priyank might star in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, but there's no confirmation about it yet.
