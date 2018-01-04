Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma's Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal To Host A TV Show Divya Agarwal will reportedly host a reality show on MTV

Divya Agarwal with Priyank Sharma. (Image courtesy: divyaagarwal_official) New Delhi: Highlights Divya Agarwal to host a new show on MTV Divya is Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma's ex-girlfriend Priyank recently got eliminated from the house Splitsvilla X contestant, will reportedly be seen as a host on MTV's new show. The reports state that Divya will soon host a couple-based TV reality show titled MTV A Date To Remember. It is the same show that is being hosted by former Bigg Boss 10 contestants Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul. According to a report in



The auditions of Date to Remember are still going on in different cities and the show will soon go on air.Splitsvilla X. After eviction Priyank spoke about his break-up with Divya. "When I got evicted for the first time, Divya and I had discussed that things are not working out between us. And then I went back into the house rather quickly after that, so I feel some questions had remained in her mind," Priyank said.



Priyank was earlier asked to leave the house for hitting co-contestant Akash Dadlani. Later, Priyank came as a wild card entrant.



Of his relationship with Divya, Priyank also said, "But I have moved on. Perhaps Divya had some things in her mind and she wanted to clear them when she came to the house, but we couldn't communicate much."



Bigg Boss Season 11, which is hosted by Salman Khan, is all set for the finale and contestants like Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi are trying their best to stay in the show.



