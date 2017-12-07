Bigg Boss 11 December 7: Priyank Sharma Wasn't Expecting Ex-Girlfriend Divya Agarwal

Highlights Priyank will be visited by his ex-girlfriend Vikas Gupta's mom will pay him a visit Puneesh Sharma's father will be the first one to enter the house

Arshi Khan's happiness has no bounds when she meets her father! Catch all the excitement tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/2MZRbaYVaL — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 7, 2017

Theepisode tonight will be an emotionally heavy one - relatives of the contestants will pay surprise visits to the house. But like every other 'task' or 'surprise' in thehouse, this too comes with a twist. At certain times of the day, Bigg Boss will ask the contestants to 'freeze' and that's exactly when a relative would enter the house - the constants are to remain still and in their positions till Bigg Boss instructs otherwise. The first one to enter the house was Puneesh Sharma's father, who brings along personalized messages for each one of the housemates.He goes around Puneesh and the contestants to convey their respective messages when Bigg Boss asks Puneesh to release from the freeze. An emotional Puneesh embraces his father and refuses to let go of him. But the visit is a short lived one as Bigg Boss soon asks him to leave. The next one to enter the house is Arshi Khan's father, who has an advice for her daughter.Soon, it was time for Shilpa Shinde to meet her mother. Shilpa's mother meets and greets all contestants and asks them to be decent with each other and avoid clashes. All this while, tears roll down Shilpa's cheeks and she hugs her mother tight upon release.However, the high point of the episode is when Vikas' mom enters the house. She told Vikas what a proud mother she is and that he's a "hero." Vikas' mom left the house with a salute for Vikas. So sweet. She also hugs Shilpa and Priyank before leaving the show.Priyank Sharma is paid a visit by ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal, who will have confrontation of sorts with the contestant. On the show, she also tells Priyank that he's hurt a lot of people, including herself, and that she tried her best to support Priyank outside the house. Priyank has ruined his own reputation, she says, adding: "There's still time.Before leaving, Divya adds that only Vikas Gupta is Priyank's friend in the house and that he should not trust anybody else.