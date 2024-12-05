Earth Aligns Between Sun And Jupiter For Spectacular December 7 Event

There will be a major astronomical event on December 7th when Earth will align itself between the Sun and Jupiter. Because of alignment, known as Jupiter's opposition-the gas giant will be visible all night long, providing skywatchers with a rare chance to see the biggest planet in our solar system.

On December 6, Jupiter will be at a distance of 611 million kilometres, or 380 million miles, from Earth at approximately 5 am IST. This proximity guarantees the planet will shine brightest, thus making it the best viewing opportunity for telescope enthusiasts to examine its atmospheric belts and Galilean moons.

How to Spot Jupiter

On the night of December 7, look east-northeast near the constellation Taurus as Jupiter rises at sunset and sets at sunrise. With a telescope, you can marvel at its intricate cloud bands and spot its four largest moons-Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.

This celestial alignment, where sunlight reflected from Jupiter takes approximately 34 minutes to reach Earth, promises a dazzling experience for stargazers across India. Be it an astronomy enthusiast or a curious observer, this event reminds us of the wonders of our solar system.

According to Forbes, Earth's faster orbit will momentarily put it between the sun and Jupiter. Consequently, we'll be able to see 100% of the disc of Jupiter, which will also be as close as it can ever be to Earth, at 380 million miles (612 million kilometres).

Since we're now just a few days away from Jupiter being in opposition, the planet is now becoming extremely bright. Although opposition is a specific date, a month on either side is the best time to look at the planet using even a small telescope or a pair of binoculars.

What is 'full' Jupiter?

Opposition means a full Jupiter because its sun-facing side is fully illuminated by the sun. Looking away from the sun into the outer solar system at night, we on Earth see Jupiter's sun-facing side. It's much like a full moon; 50% of the moon is always lit by the sun. Only our perspective of it changes, according to Forbes.