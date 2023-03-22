These 5 Planets Will Align Across The Night Sky On March 28

March 28 will be the best day for observation

Skywatchers can witness a rare phenomenon in the night sky as next week five planets of our solar system will be aligned in an arc form. Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will align right before the turn of the month on March 28, according to CBS News.

Astronomical alignments occur when planets align simultaneously on the same side of the sun. These planets will be visible after sunset within a small 50-degree sector in the sky, according to Starwalk.

The report further stated that Jupiter and Mercury will be located closer to the horizon, Venus and Uranus will appear higher up and Mars will shine near the moon.

March 28 will be the best day for observation, but the alignment will be visible in the days before and after, the Starwalk report said.

An astronomer named Gary Swangir told the New Jersey Herald that Venus, Mars and Jupiter will be visible to the naked eye as compared to Mercury and Uranus- you may need binoculars or a telescope to see them.

Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin recently tweeted, "Don't forget to look to the sky the end of the month for the planetary alignment which will have at least five planets – plus the moon – all visible in almost an arc shape as seen from Earth."

Last year in June, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn lined up in that rare order for the first time since December 2004.

