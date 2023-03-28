Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video Of 5 Planets Aligned In Straight Line, Internet Amazed

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus are all aligned in a straight line.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is also a space enthusiast. "Big B" took to social media today to share a rare sight of the parade of five planets in the sky. In the video, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus are all aligned in a straight line. The video has left many internet users amazed.

He took to Instagram and wrote, "What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too." Mr Bachchan also offers a beautiful sight of the moon in the 45-second clip.

Since being shared 50 minutes ago, his reel has amassed more than 2.3 million views and 5.2 lakh likes. Several celebrities also commented on his post.

Actor Shilpa Shetty commented, "Wow."

"Amazing this was so so beautiful , captured this by Stellarium this amazing App. I posted this too sometime back," wrote 'Haseena Parkar' actor Siddhanth Kapoor.

"Rarest of Rare Astronomical Moment," said a user.

"I saw too... Just don't have that amazing a phone," added a person.

A fourth person said, "He's making me want to buy a telescope... A total influencer."

"Mera zoom itna achha nehi hai sir (My camera's zoom is not that good, sir)," remarked a user

"Samsung S23 ultra ka #Ad toh nahi hai na sir? (Sir, is this an ad for Samsung S23)," asked a person.

Many videos of the "planetary parade" of Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars and the Moon were posted on social media by users.