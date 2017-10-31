Bigg Boss 11, October 31, Written Update: Shilpa Shinde And Hina Khan Became Partners In Crime In 'Cushion Bazaar'

Highlights
- Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta stood against each other in the task
- Shilpa and Hina Khan stole the money from Vikas' locker
- The task raised heated arguments between some contestants
Later, the vyaparis started hiring the karamcharis.
#1 The first order given by Bigg Boss was of 75 cushions.
Though the task started smoothly, but Shilpa had a different plan up her sleeves - she took out a huge chunk of money from Vikas' safe. Hina Khan was her partner in crime, who offered to hide the money in her pockets. Vikas and his employer Hiten found out that Shilpa has stolen money from Vikas' locker and they lashed out at Shilpa and her team. Due to the incompletion of the first order, Vikas and Shilpa failed in the first round. Later, Priyank Sharma, who was Vikas' employer switched team and shifted to Shilpa's team with an S badge while Luv and Hina shared the stolen money between themselves.
#2 The second order was to make 50 cushions in two hours.
Vikas Gupta and team took all the cotton given by Bigg Boss and this made Shilpa bargain her way to the safe spot. Will the duo be able to complete the second order? We'll know this in the next episode. Shilpa distributed the money to her employees after the end of the day.
We also witnessed discussions about captaincy amongst contestants like Priyank, Hina, Sapna Choudhary and Vikas Gupta. The task for the day was over but the discussions and planning were not. Vikas urged Puneesh to help him win the task while Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh discussed about their money and friends Akash and Arshi had an argument.
Bigg Boss' cushion factory task has definitely raised some heated arguments and fights. Who will win the luxury budget task this week? Tell us in the comment section below.