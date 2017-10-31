Bigg Boss 11, October 31: It's Time For Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta's 'Cushion Fight'

Highlights
- Vikas Gupta has a fight with Hina Khan
- Vikas also reprimands Shilpa for taking his money
- Vikas and Shilpa are pitched against each other on tonight's episode
The task begins with Vikas and Shilpa interviewing the housemates to hire them as workers while the freelancers try to bargain their way up to earn more money. But Shilpa has a different plan up her sleeves - she takes out a huge chunk of money from Vikas' safe. Hina Khan is her partner in crime, who offers to hide the money in her pockets. Later in the show, Hina can also be seen guarding Shilpa's safe with her life which makes Hiten Tejwani quite a bit suspicious.
Hiten opens Vikas' safe to find out it has been emptied and all hell breaks loose. Meanwhile, Hina advises Shilpa to not let the tijori out of site at any cost. Vikas yells at Hina and Shilpa saying they should play by the rules and not cheat but Hina declares: "Saab allowed hai." Next moment, the scene shifts to a blame game between Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. Vikas also loses his cool and throws away the cushions made in Shilpa's factory.
