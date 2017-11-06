Bigg Boss 11, November 6, Written Update: Shilpa Shinde Knows What Happened In The Confession Room

Highlights Furious with Priyank, Arshi threw her mic on the floor "Yahaan pe dirty picture nahi ban raha hai," Priyank told Arshi Hina Khan intervened and tried to calm Priyank down

The contestants ofwere served afight between Priyank Sharma and Aarshi Khan. It all started when Priyank said no one should actually speak to Aarshi - the casual war of words soon turned into an ugly fight with the two accusing each other about seeking footage. In an indecent move, Priyank appeared to spit every time he mentioned Arshi's name - this irked Arshi, who threw the mic on the floor. Soon, Arshi was literally up in arms against Priyank, who asked Arshi to not come near him because allegedly she "stinks." Soon Benafshah Soonawalla joins camp Priyank Sharma while Aakash Dadlani started hurling taunts to Priyank in Arshi's defence.At one point during the fight, Priyank told Aarshi not to scream, adding: "Yahaan pe dirty picture nahi ban raha hai," and Arshi broke down crying. Hina Khan intervened and tried to calm Priyank down while Puneesh dragged Akash away from the fight. Hina advices Priyank to not instigate Aarshi any further while Benafshah also joined in and trolled him for repeating clothes. Soon the fight scene shifted to a battle between Priyank and Aakash and Luv Tyagi was also dragged in. Aakash accused Luv of being Hina's 'pet.' However, a while later Akash was spotted complaining to Bigg Boss about Benafshah's habit of leaving dirty clothes around.Bigg Boss appointed the captain of the house, Puneesh Sharma, to take seven names whose performances have not been up to the mark in the past episode and those names include contestants like Sabyasachi Sathpathy, Hiten Tejwani, Sapna Choudhary and Priyank Sharma. After the nominations, Priyank Sharma, Sabyasachi, Banfshah Soonawalla and Sapna were nominated for this week. Shilpa Shinde remained safe from the nominations because she won Monday's 'Secret Task' and as a special advantage, she was the only housemate who got to see the entire nominations on Bigg Boss' invitation. Having watched who nominated who, Shilpa came out of the confession room saying now she has the power to get people fighting.Watch this space for more updates on