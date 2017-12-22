Bigg Boss 11, December 22: War Between Vikas Gupta And Akash Dadlani In The Kaalkothri

Guys, if you thought Vikas Gupta was the real game changer, sorry but you were wrong. In today's Bigg Boss episode, rapper Akash Dadlani, who is Vikas' companion in the kaalkothri, will irk Vikas to an extreme level. The panga between Akash and Vikas will escalate when Akash will call Vikas and Arshi the 'fakest' people in the Bigg Boss house. He will keep taunting the two with weird statements one after the other. He will also provoke Vikas to shed tears and will call him a 'cry baby.' Not only this but Akash will also make fun of Vikas' clothes that he wore yesterday: "Man in black bana fool in black," Akash will say.
Amidst all the drama, which will happen in the jail tonight, Puneesh Sharma, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi will discuss about Akash and will think that he will not spare Vikas. After losing patience, Vikas will throw Akash's jacket in the washroom and the rapper will do the same.
Bigg Boss will give a very interesting captaincy task to all the four contenders today: The four daavedar will have to stand on their respective photo frames, created in the garden area. The other housemates will try to eliminate the contenders by putting oil and other greasy stuff on the platform. The gharwala, who will first put his/her foot down, will be discarded from the race of captaincy.
