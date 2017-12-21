Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 21: Priyank Sharma Is Vikas Gupta's True Friend

. @ipriyanksharmaa aur @eyehinakhan ke beech hua tagda jhagda! Is this the end of their friendship? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11 . #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/eK3FXU91oR

Who will the #BB11 housemates choose as the worst performers of the luxury budget task? Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out! #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/POR90UaJ3K