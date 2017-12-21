Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 21: Priyank Sharma Is Vikas Gupta's True Friend

In today's episode, the golden egg had Shilpa Shinde's face inscribed on it. At the end, four housemates stood out as winners - Hina Khan, Shilpa, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. The four contenders were happy with their victory while Hina and Luv discussed Arshi Khan's game. The gharwale woke up to our favourite song Desi Girl. Hina and Priyank discussed their friendship. Hina said that Priyank has changed and they are not 'we' now. Vikas Gupta broke down after being judged for his choice of wardrobe. It all started when Vikas dressed up in all formals took a stroll in the garden area. Shilpa asked: "Are you going for an interview" while Hina asked, "Koi ladki dekhne aa rhi hai kya?"
Vikas felt bad about Hina's comments and asked Hina to stop. Hina did not spare Vikas and went on to call him a 'cry baby.' Priyank tried to explain Hina and supported Vikas. Hina lashed out at Priyank for not supporting her and thus the duo indulged in a rough verbal spat.
.@ipriyanksharmaa aur @eyehinakhan ke beech hua tagda jhagda! Is this the end of their friendship? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/eK3FXU91oR— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 21, 2017
Hina said, "bhaad me jaa" and Priyank yelled: "I will support Vikas. He's my friend."
Vikas Gupta broke into tears and felt disgusted about Hina and others making fun of him. Priyank stood by his friend's side and consoled him. Bigg Boss asked to select three worst performers in the 'BB Poultry Farm' task. While chosing the worst housemates in the task, Vikas and Hina again indulged in the fight and the conversation was dragged to gender. Priyank still supported Vikas and told Hina that she has definitely lost a friend.
Who will the #BB11 housemates choose as the worst performers of the luxury budget task? Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to find out! #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/POR90UaJ3K— COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 21, 2017
The gharwale chose Akash Dadlani, Vikas and Arshi as the worst performers and hence the trio were sent to the kaalkothri. Akash decided to irk Arshi 'begum' and started singing raps. Today's episode was indeed an emotional one. Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.