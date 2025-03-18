Amitabh Bachchan On Abhishek Bachchan's Performance In <i>Sarkar</i>: "I Am Nowhere In The Film"

Amitabh Bachchan recently stumbled upon the posters of Sarkar and shared that he is seen nowhere in the 2005 film as it was all his son Abhishek Bachchan, owning the screen.

Big B took to his blog and wrote, “And today while I waited for the Internet to be alive again, after the net people said for the nth time, that the cable has been cut due to the digging, I just scrambled through the lists as they came up and for some reason saw the poster of SARKAR.”

Released in 2005, Sarkar is a political crime thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, Katrina Kaif, Tanishaa, Supriya Pathak, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Anupam Kher. It is the first instalment of the Sarkar film series.

Sarkar is an unofficial remake of The Godfather and had two sequels – Sarkar Raj and Sarkar 3.

Amitabh shared: “Started seeing the film, had not seen it since its premiere release, and was glued to it. In absolute amazement at the quality of the film, its direction and above all , and this is not a father speaking , dazzled by Abhishek's performance. What restrain, what close up, what eye expressions , what presence, and what a performance.”

He added, “I am no where in the film, seriously, it was all Abhishek. Watch it again and see for yourself, every little nuance and look and silence, simply stunning.”

Calling himself a true evaluator of cinema, Amitabh added, “This is not a father speaking, it is a true evaluator of cinema speaking. Nothing in the range of depreciation or modesty, it is a true appreciation of the craft of the film and of Abhishek. Dazzled still.”

Amitabh Bachchan also heaped praises on Abhishek's latest release Be Happy directed by Remo D'Souza.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)