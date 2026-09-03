Bhuvan Bam Recalls Police Mistaking Him For A Pickpocket And Dragging Him By The Collar

Bhuvan Bam, popularly known for his YouTube segment BB Ki Vines, revisited a memorable chapter from his early career days in Delhi. The actor and content creator recalled how a family shopping day at Sarojini Nagar turned into an unexpected encounter with the police.

At the Global GenZ Summit 2026, Bhuvan shared that he was surrounded by a growing crowd after stepping out of the car. While his mother was initially confused and worried about why so many had gathered around them, the situation quickly took an unexpected turn when the police arrived and took Bhuvan away by his collar.

Bhuvan revealed that the police initially suspected him of being involved in a theft. According to Bhuvan, his long hair and bandana might have contributed to the misunderstanding. “Waha police wale aaye, wo mujhe collar se pakad ke le gaye, wo bole, 'Tune jeb maari kisi ki?' Maine kaha, 'Maine jeb nahi maari.' Uss time bohot lambe baal hote the aur main bandana pehen ke ghumta tha (Police came and they dragged me by my collar. They asked, 'Did you pick someone's pocket?' I said, ‘I didn't do it.' Back then I used to keep long hair and wear a bandana as well)," he shared.

Bhuvan revealed that he tried to convince the police that he was a YouTuber and showed them some of his videos to establish his identity. Meanwhile, the crowd outside continued calling out Bhuvan's name, making the situation even more confusing. Eventually, after realising that he was not involved in any theft, the police asked him to leave and go home.

Talking about the incident, Bhuvan shared that it became a special memory for him because when he was returning home, he remembered looking towards his mother through the rearview mirror, and he noticed she was smiling. For Bhuvan, his mother's reaction became the most memorable part of the incident, as the moment appeared to give her a glimpse of how far his unconventional career was beginning to take him, that strangers recognised him amid the crowd.

After establishing BB Ki Vines as a major online brand, Bhuvan moved into acting and other creative ventures. His upcoming project is a period drama series titled The Revolutionaries. The show is scheduled to premiere on September 11 on Prime Video.