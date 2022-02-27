Dum Laga Ke Haisha: Bhumi Pednekar Celebrates 7 Years Of Her Film With A Heartfelt Note

Bhumi Pednekar posted this. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

The movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in 2015 had left fans impressed and did great at the box office. Even today, Bhumi Pednekar is appreciated for pulling off such an unconventional role. Also, since it was her Bollywood debut, the experience working for the film has always been special to her. Today, the movie completed seven years. On the occasion, Bhumi got nostalgic and shared an emotional post on Instagram, thanking the entire cast of the film. Her Instagram Reels features various scenes from the movie that underline her character. Alongside, Bhumi added a long caption and expressed gratitude.

Talking about her professional growth as an artist, she wrote, “Today as I look back, at the girl that started with Dum Laga Ke Haisha to where I've grown up to be, all I can say is - Thank You.”

Addressing her character in the movie, she said, “Thank you for giving Sandhya so much love. Dum Laga Ke Haisha, a film that's gone down in posterity.”

Further, she thanked her co-star, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, for his support throughout the project. Bhumi tagged him and wrote, “You are and will always be so special to me. You've been such an integral part of my journey as an actor and human. Pure love for you.”

She stated that from Sandhya to Sumi (referring to her character in the recently-released Badhaai Do), it was nothing short of a dream that she has been living.

Bhumi also mentioned the director of Dum Laga Ke Haisha Sharat Katariya and wrote, “Thank you so much for making this film and giving me the opportunity to be in it. Sharat sir, I love you; rarely do we find love and friendship like this.”

She also tagged other co-stars from the film — actor Sanjay Mishra, actress Seema Bhargava, Sheeba Chadha and mentioned Alka Amin and wrote, “Such happy memories and what a fortunate place for an actor to start. Every day was learning. Thank you.”

She even mentioned producer Maneesh Sharma's name in the form of a hashtag.

Many people commented on the post.

Actor Rajkumar Rao's wife Patralekhaa wrote, “You girl are always on fire,” followed by fire emojis.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh dropped a heart emoji.

Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar mentioned, “Happy 7 baby girl.”

Sheeba Chadha wrote, “Tight hugs, boundless success.”

Take a look:

Ayushmann Khurrana, too, shared a video dedicated to the film. The clip shows one of his scenes from the movie when he couldn't write the exam and instead leaves the hall with a note written to the examiner.

In the caption, Ayushmann stated, “7 years back this little gem released in theatres sans any fanfare. I had immense faith in the concept as this was my first social issue-based film.”

Talking about the particular scene he stated, “This scene holds a special place in my heart. I had made my voice feeble for this film and while giving this voice over I'd thought about my situation during my math exam for my pre boards as I was always bad with numbers.”

He further mentioned, “In 2015, I had no idea how important were opening numbers and the word-of-mouth effect. Just before this scene, I was playing cricket on location with crew members.”

Revealing more about the scene in detail, he stated that his ball was somewhere lost amidst the trees behind the school in Rishikesh and he couldn't get his final touch-up done because both his hair and make-up artists were busy looking for the ball.

He added, “A true 90s setting, this film is a milestone in my career. Thank you Sharat for this gem.”

He also thanked Bhumi and stated, “We've always been each other's cheerleaders. And we made it boomz.”

Dum Laga Ke Haisha is the story of a school dropout Prem (Ayushmann Khurrana) who unwillingly gets married to an educated but overweight girl, Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar). However, after a few ups and downs, they fall in love when they participate in a race.