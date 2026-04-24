<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Rock-Solid, With Rs 135.45 Crore, Amid <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Wave

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla completes a week at the box office with an impressive number. After a week, the film minted Rs 135.45 crore worldwide (gross) and Rs 99.95 crore (gross) at the domestic market.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is at Rs 1,122.49 crore (net) and counting in India.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 7, Bhooth Bangla collected a net of Rs 5.15 crore across 10,506 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 99.95 crore and total India net collections to Rs 84.05 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.00 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 35.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹135.45 crore.

On Day 36, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of Rs 1.40 crore across 3,434 shows.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 1,343.56 crore and total India net collections to Rs 1,122.49 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.25 crore on Day 36, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 422.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,766.06 crore.

About Bhooth Bangla

From paid previews, the film minted ₹3.75 crore.

The film marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has minted ₹1,758.96 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to ₹3,019.35 crore and cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark. (For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at ₹2,438 crore and Pushpa at ₹2,092.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.)

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries or China.

The film is eyeing the title of the highest-grossing Indian film (net), aiming to beat Pushpa 2.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres on March 19.