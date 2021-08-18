Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor Weren't Scared Of Ghosts Until...

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Bhoot Police. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani

It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam

The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as ghostbusters

Do you also, just like Saif Ali Khan, believe that there aren't any ghosts? Well, wait till you watch the trailer of Bhoot Police, which dropped on the Internet on Wednesday. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor as ghostbusters, who didn't really believe in ghosts and used to cheat people until one day, they actually encountered a spooky spirit. Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam join the duo in their mission to ward off the evil spirit. The trailer starts with Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor performing a fake exorcism to defraud people. While Saif thinks ghosts are only in stories, Arjun Kapoor believes that there's a chance they might exist.

However, their lives turn upside down when Yami Gautam tells them about an evil spirit living in a small town on the mountains. Later in the trailer, the trio are joined by Jacqueline Fernandez and they embark on a spooky yet hilarious journey to ward off the ghost.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Ye horror-comedy hai unique aur trailer bhi hai new, bhooton ko darana hai toh jaldi karo view."

Watch the trailer of Bhoot Police here:

Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It was initially announced in 2019 with a cast comprising Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, last year, the makers introduced a new cast - Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami and Jacqueline. The film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor announced the trailer release date with a new poster of the film. Check it out here:

Bhoot Police marks Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, who is currently dating Kareena Kapoor's BFF and actress Malaika Arora, first collaboration.