Advertisement

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer: Groom-To-Be Rajkummar Rao Is Stuck In A Time Loop

The film will release in theatres on May 9

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Trailer: Groom-To-Be Rajkummar Rao Is Stuck In A Time Loop
A film still
New Delhi:

Groom, bride and the wedding arrangements are ready. But will the wedding happen on time? The question persists; because the dulha (played by Rajkummar Rao) is stuck in a time loop.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi play a couple - soon to get married - in Karan Sharma's Bhool Chuk Maaf. The trailer of the film released today. Set in a small city locale, the trailer opens at a police station, where the officer tells Rajkummar and Wamiqa's families to marry them off before they plan to elope.

Wamiqa's father sets a condition for Rajkummar - get a government job and marry his daughter. Rajkummar, after a lot of prayer and mannat, gets the job. The wedding date comes. No, it hasn't come for the dulha as he is stuck in a time loop. Rajkummar tries to explain his situation to everyone but he is left frustrated as he can't evade the vicious cycle.

Replete with one-liners and punchlines, the film aspires to be a laugh riot. 

Apart from the lead, the film is headlined by a powerful supporting cast - Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, Anubha Fatehpuria.

Sharing the trailer, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Titli hai Ranjan ka pyaar; par haldi par atka hai uska sansaar,Toh dekhne zaroor aaiyega inki kahaani with parivaar.  Get ready for a bhasad wali shaadi where everything goes wrong…"

This is the first time Rajkummar Rao has been paired opposite Wamiqa Gabbi. 

The film has been produced by Maddock Films. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 9.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer, Bhool Chuk Maaf Rajkummar Rao
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now