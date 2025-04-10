<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Trailer: Groom-To-Be Rajkummar Rao Is Stuck In A Time Loop

Groom, bride and the wedding arrangements are ready. But will the wedding happen on time? The question persists; because the dulha (played by Rajkummar Rao) is stuck in a time loop.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi play a couple - soon to get married - in Karan Sharma's Bhool Chuk Maaf. The trailer of the film released today. Set in a small city locale, the trailer opens at a police station, where the officer tells Rajkummar and Wamiqa's families to marry them off before they plan to elope.

Wamiqa's father sets a condition for Rajkummar - get a government job and marry his daughter. Rajkummar, after a lot of prayer and mannat, gets the job. The wedding date comes. No, it hasn't come for the dulha as he is stuck in a time loop. Rajkummar tries to explain his situation to everyone but he is left frustrated as he can't evade the vicious cycle.

Replete with one-liners and punchlines, the film aspires to be a laugh riot.

Apart from the lead, the film is headlined by a powerful supporting cast - Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, Anubha Fatehpuria.

Sharing the trailer, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Titli hai Ranjan ka pyaar; par haldi par atka hai uska sansaar,Toh dekhne zaroor aaiyega inki kahaani with parivaar. Get ready for a bhasad wali shaadi where everything goes wrong…"

This is the first time Rajkummar Rao has been paired opposite Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film has been produced by Maddock Films. The film is set to release in cinemas on May 9.