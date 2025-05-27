<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: First Monday Result Of Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi's Film

After a strong opening weekend, Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf witnessed a dip in its box office numbers on Monday. On Day 4, the Karan Sharma directorial collected ₹4.75 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. With this, the film's total domestic earnings stand at ₹32.75 crore.

The romantic comedy recorded an overall 14.16% Hindi occupancy on May 26, the report added. Morning shows registered a modest 5.99%, while afternoon and evening shows saw an uptick with 15.54% and 16.61% respectively. Night shows peaked at 18.51%.

In Bhool Chuk Maaf, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Ranjan, and Wamiqa Gabbi portrays Titli Mishra. Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan and Purnima Sharma are also seen in the movie.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped an elaborate note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the opening weekend box office figures of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

He wrote, “#BhoolChukMaaf delivers a fantastic opening weekend... While discounted tickets and promotional offers on Friday helped boost initial footfalls, the film posted excellent numbers on Saturday and Sunday purely on merit. Both national chains and non-national properties performed very well, while mass pockets ranged from good to decent.”

“Well begun is half done – with a solid start, the film now needs to sustain the momentum through the weekdays... The make-or-break Monday will offer a clear indication of how well it's likely to hold in the coming days. #BhoolChukMaaf [Week 1] Fri 7.20 cr, Sat 9.81 cr, Sun 11.70 cr. Total: ₹ 28.71 cr,” the trade analyst added.

Bhool Chuk Maaf marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The movie has been jointly bankrolled by Amazon MGM Studios and Maddock Films.