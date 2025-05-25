<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao's Film Is At Rs 16 Crore (And Counting)

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. "Bhool Chuk Maaf" has surpassed ₹15 crore mark at the box office in two days. The film earned ₹9 crore on its second day of release, totaling ₹16 crore. It achieved a 25.18% occupancy rate in Hindi cinemas on May 24.

Bhool Chuk Maaf has crossed the ₹15 crore mark at the box office within just two days of its release. On Day 2, the film, led by Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, collected ₹9 crore through ticket windows, reported Sacnilk. So far, the Karan Sharma directorial has minted a total of ₹16 crore in the domestic market.

Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded an overall 25.18% Hindi occupancy on May 24, the report added. Breaking it down: morning shows had 10.46%, afternoon shows witnessed 27.27%, evening shows saw 29.11% and night shows peaked at 33.87%.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the opening-day box office figures of Bhool Chuk Maaf.

He wrote, “#BhoolChukMaaf springs a big surprise, exceeding all expectations on its opening day, aided by discounted ticket pricing... The industry projections were way below the mark, but the strong spot bookings turned the tide. The national chains performed very well on Day 1, but business beyond the metros – as well as at non-national chains – was equally strong... A solid jump is expected today [Saturday].”

Mentioning how Bhool Chuk Maaf outperformed Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on its first day, Taran Adarsh added, “Interestingly, #BhoolChukMaaf has outperformed #Maddock's earlier release #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke, which had opened at ₹ 5.49 cr... #ZHZB benefitted from the Buy-One-Get-One [#BOGO] offer on Day 1 and throughout its opening weekend... #BhoolChukMaaf has managed to post better numbers. #BhoolChukMaaf [Week 1] Fri ₹ 7.20 cr.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf features Rajkummar Rao as Ranjan and Wamiqa Gabbi as Titli Mishra. Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan and Purnima Sharma are also part of the project.

The movie narrates the story of Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who lands a government job to marry his girlfriend, Titli Mishra. Just as their wedding preparations begin, he finds himself trapped in a bizarre time loop that resets each day to their Haldi ceremony – while Titli remains unaware. The film explores Ranjan's struggles to break free from this frustrating cycle.