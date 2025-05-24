<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao's Film Outperforms <i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i>, Lags Behind <i>Stree 2</i>

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bhool Chuk Maaf earned Rs 6.75 crore on its opening day at the box office. The film's opening day collection was lower than Kesari 2 and Jaat. It outperformed The Diplomat and Deva in terms of initial earnings.

Despite multiple delays, a legal tussle with PVR and mixed reviews, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf opened to decent numbers at the box office.

As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.20 crore on its opening day. While the film managed a solid start, it did not surpass the opening day numbers of some recent releases.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh earned Rs 7.75 crore on Day 1 and Sunny Deol's Jaat collected Rs 9.5 crore. However, Bhool Chuk Maaf fared better than John Abraham's The Diplomat (Rs 4 crore) and Shahid Kapoor's Deva (Rs 5.5 crore).

The film also competed with Sooraj Pancholi's Kesari Veer, which released on the same day but had a weak start with Rs 25 lakh. In comparison to other Rajkummar Rao films, Bhool Chuk Maaf outperformed Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (Rs 5.5 crore) and Srikanth (Rs 2.25 crore).

It matched the opening day collection of Mr and Mrs Mahi and continues to trail behind Rao's biggest opener, Stree 2, which earned Rs 51 crore on its first day.

Bhool Chuk Maaf recorded an overall 19.36% occupancy across India on its opening day. Morning shows began with 9.4% occupancy, which increased through the day, peaking at 31.27% in the evening.

The film saw its highest turnout in the National Capital Region (21.5%), followed by Bengaluru (25%), Mumbai (19.5%) and Pune (17.75%).

The film is expected to release on OTT within two weeks, which may impact its long-term box office run.

Directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Bhool Chuk Maaf also stars Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Raghubir Yadav.