<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> OTT Premiere: Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's Film To Release On This Date

Bhool Chuk Maaf, led by Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released in theatres on May 23, 2025. Now, the film is set for an OTT premiere. The comedy-drama, directed by Karan Sharma, will arrive on Prime Video on June 6, 2025.

What's Happening

Delays Faced By The Film

Ahead of its theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf faced a few hurdles due to the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. Maddock Films, the production house behind the movie, decided to release it on Prime Video on May 16, 2025.

However, this decision was met with resistance by multiplex chain PVR Inox, which filed a lawsuit against Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films for breaching their agreement. The legal tussle reportedly resulted in a Rs 60-crore loss and forced the film to wrap up its theatrical run in just two weeks — a big shift from the industry norm of an eight-week window.

Eventually, the makers agreed to go ahead with a theatrical release.

Dinesh Vijan's Reaction

Reacting to the situation, Dinesh Vijan, whose production house Maddock Films has bankrolled the film, issued a statement.

He said, "As our surroundings begin to heal, we are especially grateful to offer a theatrical experience for a film that speaks from the heart. In these times, when family means everything, we urge audiences to head to theatres with their loved ones, share a laugh, reflect on life, and enjoy a story that, we hope, brings joy.”

“We are also incredibly thankful to our exhibitors as partners for their continued support, flexibility, and commitment to theatrical storytelling. The release environment has changed for the better, and we're proud to collaborate once again with them for our film's release," the producer added.

Plot

Bhool Chuk Maaf revolves around a small-town man, Ranjan, who lands a government job to marry his lady love, Titili. On the night before his wedding, the groom-to-be realises that he is stuck in a vicious time loop. He keeps waking up on the same day and despite telling his family about the bizarre problem, nobody believes him.

Bhool Chuk Maaf marks Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's first on-screen collaboration. Apart from the lead cast, the family entertainer also features Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.

