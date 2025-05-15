<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Update: After PVR Sues Over OTT Release Announcement, Film Returns To Theatres

Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkumaar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will be premiering in the theatres on May 23. The film was originally scheduled for a May 9 release. However, the escalating India-Pakistan tensions led the production house to opt for an OTT premiere on Prime Video on May 16.

The decision did not sit well with PVRInox. The multiplex chain sued Bhool Chuk Maaf's production house, Maddock Films, for a breach of contract, citing a loss of Rs 60 crore. But the legal row seems to have settled now.

As per a report by an insider close to Pinkvilla, “The court has passed its order in the Maddock Films vs PVRInox Cinemas case. Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will now release in cinemas on May 23, 2025. Maddock Films plans to resume its marketing campaign from May 15.”

The source added, “While the standard digital release window for Hindi films is eight weeks post-theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf will debut on Prime Video in just two weeks — on June 6, 2025 — as per the court's directive.”

On May 8, just a day before Bhool Chuk Maaf's big screen arrival, Maddock Films shared a statement on Instagram.

It read, "In light of recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16--only on Prime Video, worldwide. "

They added, "While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating this film with you in theaters, the spirit of the nation comes first. Jai Hind."

PVRInox expressed their dissatisfaction with the news. A source from the cinema chain quoted Pinkvilla, saying, "It is highly unfortunate that a project promoted on this scale was pulled without any formal communication. As India's leading theatrical platform, we invest heavily in campaigns in good faith and expect our content partners to uphold basic standards of professionalism. The film has taken a direct-to-digital release due to poor advance."

Bhool Chuk Maaf marks Rajukummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's first on-screen collaboration.