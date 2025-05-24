Vir Das Trolls Cannes Dress Code With "Nude, Long, Voluminous" Gown: "You Don't Know What You Are Missing"

Vir Das has once again taken a sly dig at the Cannes Film Festival. On Friday, May 23, the actor-comedian dropped an AI-generated picture of himself attending the prestigious event on Instagram.

In the snap, Vir Das walks the pseudo red carpet in a semi-transparent and voluminous ensemble. It also features a long train at the back. The sarcastic side note read, “Large, voluminous, nude, long train. In your face, Cannes Film Festival. You don't know what you're missing.”

Vir Das purposefully went against this year's Cannes dress code with his “fake” outfit. Through his post, the 45-year-old clapped back at the Festival's decision to ban nudity and "excessively voluminous" ensembles on the red carpet.

The decision was made after a demonstrator appeared topless at the event back in 2022. Additionally, Bianca Censori's (Kanye West's girlfriend) transparent outfit at the Grammys earlier this year seemed to have influenced the new directive.

A statement issued by the festival read, “This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law."

Coming back to Vir Das, the stand-up comedian has previously made humorous remarks on the Cannes Film Festival. A day after the event kicked off on May 13, he uploaded another pun-intended write-up on Instagram.

A part of the note read, “It's with deep regret that I announce I'll no longer be attending the Cannes Film Festival because of the new red carpet rules. For multiple generations, nude voluminous gowns with large trains have been culturally specific to the comedy community. This year, I had planned a dark beige, 78-foot-long, off-shoulder piece that moved finely into sleeves that covered my wrists, but dipped lower and gently showcased the heart of my scrotum. But if I can't wear a Gota original, I refuse to let our culture be shunted.”

The Cannes Film Festival will be concluding today, May 24.