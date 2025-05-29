<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Next Stop For Rajkummar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi's Film - Rs 50 Crore

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf continues its steady run at the domestic box office. It has managed to attract consistent footfall during its limited two-week theatrical run.

What

On Wednesday, Bhool Chuk Maaf collected Rs 3.25 crore, marking a decline from its earnings earlier in the week.

After hitting its highest single-day collection of Rs 11.5 crore on Sunday, the numbers dipped to Rs 9.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 7 crore on Friday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total domestic box office collection stands at Rs 40.5 crore.

Background

With this, Bhool Chuk Maaf has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Deva (Rs 33.97 crore), a cop thriller starring Shahid Kapoor, and the Hindi dubbed version of Game Changer (Rs 37.47 crore), featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is now close to overtaking The Diplomat, the John Abraham-starrer that earned Rs 40.75 crore. It has also crossed the re-release earnings of Sanam Teri Kasam, which collected Rs 35.55 crore.

The film has about a week's window before two major releases enter cinemas. On June 5, the Hindi dubbed version of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Simbu and Trisha, is scheduled to release.

A day later, Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff, will arrive in theatres.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma and marks the first on-screen collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film also features Seema Pahwa, Raghubir Yadav, Zakir Hussain, and Sanjay Mishra. It is presented by Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The film was initially set for release on May 9, but due to heightened security measures across India following Operation Sindoor, the makers postponed its theatrical release.

It was later announced that the film would premiere directly on Prime Video India the following week. However, after legal action from multiplex chain PVR INOX citing breach of contract, the matter was settled. As a result, Bhool Chuk Maaf was released in theatres on May 23, with its digital release on Prime Video India scheduled for June 6.

In A Nutshell

With a domestic total of Rs 40.5 crore, Bhool Chuk Maaf is holding its ground ahead of its June 6 digital release. The film has outperformed several recent titles and is set to surpass The Diplomat at the box office in the coming days.