<i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Progress Report On Rajkummar Rao's Film

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's Bhool Chuk Maaf continues its steady run at the box office. On day 5, the film minted Rs 4.5 crore, reported Sacnilk.

The romantic comedy saw an overall 23.92% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday, May 27, the report said. The film had 8.63% bookings in the morning shows, 24.79% in the afternoon shows, 26.05% occupancy in the evening shows and 36.19% in the night shows.

The gross earnings of Bhool Chuk Maaf now stand at Rs 37 crore, the report added.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Bhool Chuk Maaf's Monday box office numbers in an elaborate note on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote, "Bhool Chuk Maaf passes the make-or-break Monday test with a comfortable margin – a noteworthy feat, especially considering that business took a hit due to continuous heavy rains in #Mumbai and several other regions."

"A strong hold in the North Indian markets, along with steady performance across key circuits, contributed to an impressive Monday total. With discounted ticket prices in effect today [Tuesday], footfalls are expected to rise once again. Bhool Chuk Maaf [Week 1] Fri 7.20 cr, Sat 9.81 cr, Sun 11.70 cr, Mon 4.60 cr. Total: ₹ 33.31 cr," the trade analyst added. See the post here.

Bhool Chuk Maaf marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film also features Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.

The plotline follows Rajkummar's character Ranjan, who gets trapped in a time loop just before his wedding to Titli, played by Wamiqa. He repeatedly wakes up on the day of his Haldi ceremony, trying to break free from the loop.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf has been jointly bankrolled by Amazon MGM Studios and Maddock Films.