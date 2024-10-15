Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull, Neeraj Shridhar's "Coolest Collab" For <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i>'s Title Track

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull, Neeraj Shridhar's "Coolest Collab" For Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Title Track

The music for this song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam, with lyrics penned by Dhrruv Yogi, Sameer and Pitbull

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to feature the “biggest music collab" of 2024. Diljit Dosanjh, American rapper Pitbull, and the "OG" singer Neeraj Shridhar are joining forces to create magic for the movie's title track. How do we know? The film's lead actor, Kartik Aaryan, revealed the exciting news by sharing a teaser of the song on Instagram. The full track will be out tomorrow, October 15. The video kicks off with the iconic tunes from the first instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Soon, we hear Diljit's energetic voice. Then, Pitbull chimes in with the line, "Let's take the world on fire." And as if that was not enough, Kartik Aaryan's killer dance moves add the perfect finishing touch. The music for this song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam, with lyrics penned by Dhrruv Yogi, Sameer and Pitbull.

In his caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Rooh Baba goes Global with the Coolest Collab DILJIT x PITBULL N the OG NEERAJ Get Ready for the #SpookySlide.”

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to release on November 1, the same day Rohit Shetty's Singham Again hits the big screens. Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about this highly anticipated box-office clash. He said, "It's not a versus between the two films; they are part of significant franchises, and I have great admiration for everyone involved. Ye jo versus chalu hua hai, ye bahut galat hai (This versus debate that has started, it's wrong.)" 

"Films are not frequently releasing, and we read about this daily. Now, during Diwali, we have two films coming out that audiences have eagerly awaited for a long time. I appreciate their film, and I will be watching it too. I hope you all support our film as well. Both films have a strong chance of succeeding, I don't see it as a competition," Kartik Aaryan added.

In addition to Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

