<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan's Film Is At Rs 137 Crore And Counting

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is retaining its consistency at the box office. However, the film has been witnessing a dip on weekdays. After minting rupees 18 crore on its first Monday of release, the film managed to earn rupees 13 crore on Tuesday. The gross earnings of the film now stand at rupees 137 crore, per Sacnilk. The film had 16.66 bookings in the morning shows, 30.97% afternoon shows, 36.38% occupancy in the evening shows and 41.89% in the night shows, per Sacnilk.

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 passed the Monday test with flying colours. He wrote in his X post, "Following the #Diwali holidays, expectations were that #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 might see a drop on the first working day [Monday]... However, #BB3 has proven all predictions wrong.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 shows excellent hold on the make-or-break Monday... Given the current trends, an impressive Week 1 score seems well within reach.#Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #WestBengal and parts of central #India continue to dominate the biz, significantly contributing to its total."

He added, "With no major release/s slated for the upcoming weekend, #BB3 is expected to consolidate its status and deliver a solid total. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 [Week 1] Fri 36.60 cr, Sat 38.40 cr, Sun 35.20 cr, Mon 17.80 cr. Total: ₹ 128 cr." Take a look:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "It is evident that Kartik Aaryan has got the hang of the weird and disorienting house of mirrors that is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. His star turn is a repeat act that promises a box-office outcome that could be on par with what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 yielded."