<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: "Film Shows Excellent Hold On The Make-Or-Break Monday"

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed a dip on the first Monday of its release. As per Sacnilk, the film minted rupees 18 crore, fetching the grand total of the film at rupees 124 crore in the domestic market. Sharing a break-up details of the seat occupancy, Sacnilk reported the film had a 21.67% occupancy in the morning shows. The trend followed with 41.83% audience in the afternoon shows and 48.84% bookings in the evening shows. This is the first time Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit have shared screen space in the film.

Sharing the detailed report of the film, Taran Adarsh wrote in his X post, "BhoolBhulaiyaa3 scores a fantastic number in its opening weekend... Crosses ₹ cr on Sunday [Day 3] - a remarkable feat given the fierce competition from #SinghamAgain, which led to split screens, divided showtimes, and shared audience attention. BhoolBhulaiyaa3 has fared very well across the board, with Delhi and West Bengal emerging as standout states.

Following the #Diwali holidays, expectations were that #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 might see a drop on the first working day [Monday]... However, #BB3 has proven all predictions wrong.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 shows excellent hold on the make-or-break Monday... Given the current trends, an… pic.twitter.com/2d4axaiU9i — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2024

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "It is evident that Kartik Aaryan has got the hang of the weird and disorienting house of mirrors that is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. His star turn is a repeat act that promises a box-office outcome that could be on par with what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 yielded."