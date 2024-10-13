Will <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Have Two Climax Sequences? Here's What We Know

One of the most highly awaited films of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already been creating a lot of buzz ever since its trailer dropped. With more than 56 million views for the trailer in just 3 days, the anticipation around the movie is quite high. To add more excitement, the makers revealed that they have shot two alternate climax sequences for the movie and nobody knows what the real ending of the movie is. During a recent media interaction, director Anees Bazmee said, "We have tried to make a good and beautiful film. To ensure that, we shot two climaxes, and even the production members don't know which ending I'm going to use."

He further added that even the cast of the movie has no idea about the climax and they have only watched the movie till the pre-climax. "Only myself and three other team members know the actual ending. We shot two climaxes, and the team wasn't even aware of why. Initially, we shot the final climax, but later I called the team again and said, 'Mazza nahi aa raha hai, firse karenge' (It's not fun, let's do it again). The team thought it was necessary, but in reality, it was just to keep the ending a secret from them," he said.

Anees Bazmee further disclosed that to create mystery on the sets, the actors were not even given the last 15 pages of the script. He is expecting a positive reaction from the audience over the climax. "People will be shocked, they'll be like 'oh my god!'," he said.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third film of the horror-comedy franchise, and along with the old cast, there are some new faces too. Kartik Aaryan will reprise his role as Rooh Baba and we will see Vidya Balan come back as the OG Manjulika. Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri will also be seen in this installment.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit the theatres on Diwali on November 1, 2024.

