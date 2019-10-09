Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Film Goes On Floors

Kartik Aaryan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kick-started the shooting for their forthcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The 28-year-old actor shared a photo of himself and Kiara Advani from the sets of the film on his Instagram profile on Wednesday. In the photo, which is going crazy viral on social media, Kartik Aaryan can be seen wearing a black hoodie while Kiara looks adorable in a salwar suit. Both of them can be seen holding a clapperboard. Sharing the photo, Kartik Aaryan captioned it in Hindi and wrote: "Shubharambh." Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa (more on that later). First, check out the photo shared by Kartik Aaryan:

In August, Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the poster, he could be seen dressed exactly like Akshay Kumar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

In the original film, Akshay Kumar played the role of a psychiatrist, who was summoned by a friend (played by Shiney Ahuja) to unravel mysterious events happening at his ancestral palace, claimed by many as haunted. Vidya Balan played the role of Shiney Ahuja's wife. She was critically acclaimed for playing a character with split personality. Other than Akshay, Shiney and Vidya, Bhool Bhulaiyaa also featured Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi and Vikram Gokhale.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is expected to open in theatres on July 31, where it will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, which will release on July 30.

