Bhediya Song Thumkeshwari: Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan Rule The Dance Floor. Bonus - Shraddha Kapoor

Kriti and Varun in Thumkeshwari. (courtesy: YouTube)

The first song from the horror comedy Bhediya is titled Thumkeshwari and it released om Friday afternoon. The song is trending big time on Twitter already. The song features the film's lead actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon burning the dance floor and how. The peppy beats and the fun choreography give the song an edge. However, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the highlight of the track has to be Shraddha Kapoor's surprise cameo appearance at the end of the song. The song has been sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur and Ash King. The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics are Amitabh Bhattacharya and the dance number has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Check out the song Thumkeshwari here:

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan shared a snippet from the song that features Shraddha Kapoor in Thumkeshwari and he wrote in his caption: "Stree ka karoo swagat #thumkeshwari out now." About the Stree reference, Shraddha Kapoor starred in the 2018 horror comedy Stree. Both Bhediya and Stree have been directed by Amar Kaushik.

See Varun Dhawan's post here:

Other than Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan, Bhediya also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak.

The film, directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, has been produced by Stree and Roohi producer Dinesh Vijan. Bhediya is all set to release in theaters on November 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.