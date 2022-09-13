Bhavana Pandey's Shout Out To Daughter Rysa's Performance: 'Shine On'

Rysa Pandey in a still from the video. (courtesy: bhavanapandey)

Bhavana Pandey shared a special post for her daughter Rysa on Tuesday. She shared a video of Rysa's performance at the SOBO House of Music. An emotional Bhavana Pandey captioned the post: "Love, love. love this my Rysu. Thank you Stephen Sir for always pushing and motivating her to sing and do her best SOBO House of Music." She added the hashtag #shineon to her post. In the comments section, Bhavana Pandey's friends cheered for Rysa. Amrita Arora commented: "Wow Bhavs." Maheep Kapoor dropped heart and heart-eyed emojis. Sussanne Khan wrote: "Superstar beyond wowwww Rysa." Sameer Soni added, "Lovely."

See the post shared by Bhavana Pandey here:

Bhavana Pandey, who runs an apparel label by the name LoveGen, became a star after featuring in Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, a series based on the lives of four star-wives - Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey), Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The show was backed by Karan Johar. They recently starred in the second season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Bhavana and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya is an actor, who made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2. She recently starred in Liger alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Khaali Peeli, with Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.