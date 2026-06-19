<i>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Kangana Ranaut Film Slows, Earns Rs 6.55 Crore In First Week

Kangana Ranaut's latest release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, is witnessing a slow run at the box office after completing its first week in theatres. After a modest opening weekend, the film has struggled to maintain its pace during the weekdays, with collections showing a downward trend.

As per Sacnilk, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earned Rs 45 lakh on Day 7. So far, the movie has collected a total of Rs 6.55 crore in the domestic market.

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer opened at Rs 1 crore on its first day and showed some improvement over the weekend. The movie collected Rs 4.25 crore during its opening weekend but failed to pass the crucial weekday test. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata witnessed a sharp drop on its first Monday, minting Rs 65 lakh.

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on events surrounding the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and highlights the courage of healthcare workers during the crisis.

The film stars Kangana Ranaut along with Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Asha Shelar, and Priya Arun Berde in key roles.

Despite its patriotic theme and real-life-inspired narrative, the film has faced tough competition at the ticket counters.

With Cocktail 2 releasing today, it will be interesting to see if Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata can hold its ground at the box office.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote about Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, "The film celebrates the unsung nurses who stood up against two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab, when they attacked Mumbai's Cama Hospital on the night of November 26, 2008. Recreating a lesser-known chapter of the 26/11 terror attacks, writer-director Manoj Tapadia creates a taut and tensile narrative tapestry that brings into sharp relief the dimensions of what can happen when a routine day at work turns into a nightmare."

On Kangana Ranaut's character, he added, "Ranaut plays a fictionalised version of the real-life nurse who, on that fateful night, saved 20 pregnant women, including one hypertension-afflicted patient who went into labour when the terrorists stormed the hospital."



It was released on June 12.



Also Read: Girija Oak Praises Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Co-Star Kangana Ranaut: 'Thorough Professional, Focused'