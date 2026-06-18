<i>Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's Film Is At Rs 6.10 Crore In India

After a decent opening weekend, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata appears to be slowing down at the box office during its first week. The film, headlined by Kangana Ranaut and directed by Manoj Tapadia, hit theatres on June 12 and has witnessed a gradual decline in collections over the weekdays.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 55 lakh through ticket windows in the domestic market on Day 6. With this, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has amassed a total India gross collection of Rs 7.25 crore, while its India net collection currently stands at Rs 6.10 crore.

The film also recorded modest occupancy figures on its first Wednesday. As per the report, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata registered an overall occupancy of 10.13 percent. Morning shows witnessed 5.77 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows performed relatively better at 12.15 percent. Evening shows recorded 10.08 percent occupancy and night shows closed the day at 11.31 percent.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee awarded Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata 3 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “While Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is not completely free from the predictable platitudes that the genre demands, the film manages to keep the aberrations down to the bare minimum as the action unfolds and the nurses do all that they can to keep the patients safe.” Click here to read the full review.

Set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells the story of the extraordinary courage displayed by the nurses, ward boys and staff members of Cama Hospital. The film chronicles how they risked their own lives to protect and care for nearly 400 patients caught in the middle of one of India's darkest nights.

The cast features Kangana Ranaut as Geeta Madhav Gandhare, Girija Oak as Sheetal Revagade, Smita Tambe as Trupti Takle, Esha Dey as Babita Adsule, Prasad Oak as Kedar Thatte and Sayaji Shinde as Inspector Kamble. Amruta Namdev, Priya Berde, Zahid Khan and Aditya Mishra also play important roles in the film.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata has been jointly produced by Pen Studios, Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, Eunoia Films and Floating Rocks Entertainment.