Bhaiyya Ji Trailer: Beware Of Manoj Bajpayee, A True Blue Goodfella

Manoj Bajpayee in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Are you ready for Manoj Bajpayee's villain arc? The trailer of Bhaiyya Ji offers just that and more. The trailer, which released on Thursday afternoon, showcases the story of the man, the myth and the "mastermind" that is Bhaiyya Ji (Manoj Bajpayee). The trailer begins with a politician asking a local man who Bhaiyya Ji is. Enter the man of the moment. He can change the course of politics, he can destroy his enemies within seconds. With Bhaiyya Ji in the vicinity, mercy leaves the room. After some more high-octane action pieces featuring Manoj Bajpayee, it is revealed that the politician killed Bhaiyya ji's brother. Revenge saga loading - it is dark, intense and gory - to hit the theatres on May 24.

Other than Manoj Bajpayee, Bhaiyya Ji also stars Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, Zoya Hussain among others. Check out the trailer of Bhaiyya Ji here:

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, Bhaiyya nahi... Bhaiyya Ji! Aa gaye hain, apne pratishodh ki jhalak lekar. Trailer Out Now. Miliye Bhaiyya Ji se, 24th May se, apne nazdeeki cinema-gharon mein (Meet Bhaiya ji in theatres near you from May 24)." Excited much?

Ahead of the trailer's release, Manoj Bajpayee had shared a reminder of sorts on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

The revenge saga has been produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar and it has been directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Bhaiyya Ji is slated to release in theatres on May 24, 2024.